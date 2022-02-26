The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

