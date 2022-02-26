The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

BK stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

