The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Investec initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,450 ($74.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $52.41 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.