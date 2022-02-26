The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts predict that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Community Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

