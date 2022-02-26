The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.34 and its 200-day moving average is $413.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

