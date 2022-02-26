The Crypto Prophecies Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314,760.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $314,760.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,742,791 coins and its circulating supply is 96,688,004 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

