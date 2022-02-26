The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock valued at $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

