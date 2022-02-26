The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

