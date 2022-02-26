The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,879 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $48,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

