The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.84. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 16,444 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $18,744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

