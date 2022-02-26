The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.79

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.79 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 40.66 ($0.55). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 42.35 ($0.58), with a volume of 357,486 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £46.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.
About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)
