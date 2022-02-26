The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $740.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.24) to GBX 890 ($12.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

