The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

