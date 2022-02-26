The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

