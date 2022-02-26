The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $640.24 million and approximately $414,297.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

