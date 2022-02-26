The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.24) to GBX 2,160 ($29.38) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.