The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Williams Companies worth $390,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 21,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

WMB stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

