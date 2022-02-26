THEKEY Price Down 1.6% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $54,041.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

