THEKEY (TKY) Trading 4% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $47,229.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.