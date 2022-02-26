Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $549.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

