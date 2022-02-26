Thingschain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $15,771.63 and $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.00 or 1.00057252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00310499 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

