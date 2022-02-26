Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Achieves $18,559.76

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $18,559.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,425.23 or 0.99844289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.00301327 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

