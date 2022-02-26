Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.14. 13,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,101. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

