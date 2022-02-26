THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.99 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009509 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $42.99 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

