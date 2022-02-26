Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $11,946.27 and $154,101.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00274640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

