ThreeFold One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,564.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $19,564.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00189434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

