Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,653 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of UGI worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

