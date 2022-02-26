Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

