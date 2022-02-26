Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 6,489 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65.

