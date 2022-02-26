Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,442,000 after buying an additional 73,711 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 183.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 695.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $780,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $209.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.