Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.96% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $811.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

