Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.31 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.87% of HomeStreet worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.44 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

