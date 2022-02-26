Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.21 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kroger were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kroger by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 485,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Kroger stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.