Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.15 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,167,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,453,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,634,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.