Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.19 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

