Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

