Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of AMC Networks worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of AMCX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

