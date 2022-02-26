Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,723 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

