Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 570,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 305,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

