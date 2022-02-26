Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 181,867 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,867 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

