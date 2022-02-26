Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,549 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

