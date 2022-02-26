Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 76,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,420 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

