Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

