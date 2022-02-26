Throne Price Tops $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Throne has a total market cap of $23.49 million and $1.68 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.