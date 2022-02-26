Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,586 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

