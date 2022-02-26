Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 10,586 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.