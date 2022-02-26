Tiger King Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $1.24 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

