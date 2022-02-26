Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Specifically, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.