Tnf LLC Acquires Shares of 49,377 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

