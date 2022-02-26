Tnf LLC Acquires Shares of 7,634 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $139.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35.

