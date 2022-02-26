Tnf LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 219,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.